Raheem Sterling’s low drive on 21 minutes put Manchester City into a deserved lead against Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The visitors had been on the front foot since the opening whistle of Saturday night’s fixture, and it appeared to be only a matter of time before they found the net.

The goal, when it arrived, was a thing of beauty.

Riyad Mahrez pinged a wonderful cross-field ball which found the head of Gabriel Jesus, and the slightest of headed touches directed the ball into Sterling’s path.

Allowed to move inside, he then fired a low drive into the bottom corner.

