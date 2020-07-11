Brighton and Hove Albion were already two goals behind before Man City’s Raheem Sterling made their evening even worse.

The England international was able to head home through a crowd of players, for his 26th goal of the season, and his second at the AMEX Stadium to take the game away from the hosts.

The Seagulls were being completely outplayed and each time Pep Guardiola’s side bore down on Matt Ryan’s goal they looked likely to score.

Sterling, despite not being the tallest on the pitch, managed to out-jump Brighton’s centre-backs and steer his header home.

A free header for Raheem Sterling's 26th goal of the campaign ? The England international is now having his best scoring season!

Pictures from Sky Sports