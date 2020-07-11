Video – Sterling scores Man City’s fifth with a headed nutmeg

It will surely go down as one of the strangest goals that Raheem Sterling has ever scored, but his hat-trick goal at Brighton still counts.

A hopeful ball forward was collected by the Man City forward and his attempt to chip the covering defender only succeeded in finding his head.

However, as the ball fell to the floor, so did Sterling and inexplicably, whilst not looking at the ball, managed to nutmeg Brighton keeper, Matt Ryan, with a header for City’s fifth goal of the night.

Pictures from RMC Sport.