It’s surely going to be very difficult for Jurgen Klopp to improve a Liverpool side that have steamrollered all and sundry in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

However, the German has admitted that whilst he will give everyone a chance in the 2020/21 campaign, he will aim to bring some players in, if indeed he does believe they will add something to his current squad.

“I’d like to leave the door open for players,” Klopp told BT Sport and cited by the Daily Star.

“Whether that’s young players or experienced players who didn’t play exactly as much as they maybe wanted, it’s difficult to answer the question because of how the situation is.

“If there is an opportunity for us then we will try to improve the squad but I don’t know if it’s possible, it’s really hard to improve the group.

“With a team like us, how can you buy a player with the same quality as Bobby (Firmino) or Sadio (Mane), it’s not possible.”

It’s being reported that the Anfield outfit may already have found their replacement for centre-back, Dejan Lovren, which suggests the Croatian is on the way out.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star, Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera is the player on Klopp’s radar.

More Stories / Latest News Frank Lampard knows who he wants to replace this Chelsea player McGoldrick the unlikely hero as Chelsea learn harsh lesson at Bramall Lane Video – McGoldrick grabs his second to ruin Chelsea’s afternoon

The transfer of the 29-year-old isn’t expected to prove prohibitive in terms of the transfer fee, and with Espanyol having recently been relegated to the Spanish Segunda (Second) Division, it’s arguable that the Catalan side could do with the money.

Furthermore, it would seem that the Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez partnership is Klopp’s first choice, so anyone coming in will know that they’ll start off as back-up with a view to putting pressure on that pairing.