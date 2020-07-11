Ziyech arrives at Cobham for his first Chelsea training session

After having secured him back in February, Chelsea supporters will be delighted to see Hakim Ziyech working out at their Cobham training headquarters for the first time.

The former Ajax striker looked happy enough as he was put through his paces, per ChelseaFC.com, though he is still likely to be some way short of match fitness given that he hasn’t played a competitive game since March after the suspension of the Eredivisie.

With the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season still a few months away, the 27-year-old Dutchman has plenty of time to get used to his new surroundings and to be fit and firing when the first whistle of the new season sounds.

Chelsea were a little toothless in attack on Saturday against a dogged Sheffield United side, and had they had someone like Ziyech in the side, he might well have been able to unlock the door.

He’ll surely enjoy playing under Frank Lampard and alongside the likes of Timo Werner, as the Blues look likely to go all in, in their attempt to get silverware next season.