“A red waiting to happen” – These Spurs fans plead for defender to be subbed after awful showing vs Arsenal

Sometimes you can just tell when a defender isn’t looking confident and things aren’t going their way, and Serge Aurier has had a half to forget for Spurs today.
He will take the blame for the goal after his awful touch gifted the ball to Arsenal, although it was a phenomenal strike from Lacazette to punish him.
On top of that he’s picked up a booking, he doesn’t look happy on the ball and the mistakes keep coming.
He had a bad moment where he needlessly gave a corner away when the ball is drifting out, and you can just tell from his reaction that he’s not happy with the way he’s playing.
At this point it’s hard to see what he’s bringing to the team, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s sent off in the second half.
He’s been singled out for criticism from the Spurs fans on Twitter too:
Serge Aurier is the worst rb to ever play the beautiful game
— ?? (@blxncoido) July 12, 2020
Aurier has to be subbed, not worth the risk is it Jose
— ?JazJones? (@LillyWh48189825) July 12, 2020
Someone get Aurier off the field before we go down to 10 men
— S?suke D Aizen (@Talib2busy) July 12, 2020
Games lacking quality, on our end Aurier is looking wayyy too suspect to stay on and Winks is getting moved too in MF but we move #COYS
— #TouchlineFracas ?? (@TLF_Hotspur) July 12, 2020
Aurier is a liability & now he’s one yellow card away from being sent off. I would say bring him off, bring on Ndombele & play Sissoko at right back. #TOTARS #THFC #NorthLondonDerby https://t.co/asYzVfWd3L https://t.co/8zMcKBwKXk
— M. Radzi™ (@RadziCOYS) July 12, 2020
Agreed although very concerning that both our FB’s are on yellows with Aurier a red waiting to happen
— Mark Greig (@greig_mark) July 12, 2020
Hopefully he does have a better second half, but you have to think Arsenal will look to test him at every opportunity if he stays on the pitch.