“A red waiting to happen” – These Spurs fans plead for defender to be subbed after awful showing vs Arsenal

Sometimes you can just tell when a defender isn’t looking confident and things aren’t going their way, and Serge Aurier has had a half to forget for Spurs today.

He will take the blame for the goal after his awful touch gifted the ball to Arsenal, although it was a phenomenal strike from Lacazette to punish him.

On top of that he’s picked up a booking, he doesn’t look happy on the ball and the mistakes keep coming.

He had a bad moment where he needlessly gave a corner away when the ball is drifting out, and you can just tell from his reaction that he’s not happy with the way he’s playing.

READ MORE: Video: Lacazette pounces on Aurier error with a glorious strike from distance for Arsenal vs Spurs

At this point it’s hard to see what he’s bringing to the team, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s sent off in the second half.

He’s been singled out for criticism from the Spurs fans on Twitter too:

 

Hopefully he does have a better second half, but you have to think Arsenal will look to test him at every opportunity if he stays on the pitch.

