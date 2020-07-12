Menu

“Absolute embarrassment” and “Delete Club” – These Arsenal fans are fuming after losing to Spurs

There’s been a fair bit of optimism about Arsenal in recent weeks, but today’s loss to Spurs was their season in a nutshell.

They managed to get ahead thanks to a wonderful opener, only to immediately surrender that lead thanks to some comical defending.

They managed to get over that set back to create some great chances, but they couldn’t take them and Spurs hit them with a late sucker punch from a corner.

It’s a timely reminder for Mikel Arteta that this squad needs so much work, but that will be harder to do after this loss effectively ruins any chances they had for Champions League qualification.

We all expect the Arsenal fans to make their feelings known online after any loss, but a defeat to Spurs will always hurt more:

It’s not just the defeat but the manner of it that will hurt for Arsenal after this one, and it’s starting to look like they just need the season to end.