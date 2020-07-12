“Absolute embarrassment” and “Delete Club” – These Arsenal fans are fuming after losing to Spurs

There’s been a fair bit of optimism about Arsenal in recent weeks, but today’s loss to Spurs was their season in a nutshell.

They managed to get ahead thanks to a wonderful opener, only to immediately surrender that lead thanks to some comical defending.

They managed to get over that set back to create some great chances, but they couldn’t take them and Spurs hit them with a late sucker punch from a corner.

It’s a timely reminder for Mikel Arteta that this squad needs so much work, but that will be harder to do after this loss effectively ruins any chances they had for Champions League qualification.

We all expect the Arsenal fans to make their feelings known online after any loss, but a defeat to Spurs will always hurt more:

Delete club — GOONERS (@amr_gooners) July 12, 2020

Delete the club. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) July 12, 2020

MUSTAFI AND DAVID LUIZ OUT PLS — matheuszin ? (@theuschfe) July 12, 2020

Well, not watching another game for the rest of the season for the sake of my mental health. — Aiden (@AidenArchive) July 12, 2020

Unai Emery never lost to Spurs, end this work experience project and get us a proper manager. — IanWrightsGoldTooth (@WrightysTooth) July 12, 2020

Absolute embarrassment. Losing to this team? This club?? Individual errors cost us the game — Amar D ? (@10amar__) July 12, 2020

I have had enough

You guys posted a video of Granit xhaka saying they are going give their all

I think they will never learn anything about scoring the chances — SHYKID (@_shykid_1) July 12, 2020

It’s not just the defeat but the manner of it that will hurt for Arsenal after this one, and it’s starting to look like they just need the season to end.