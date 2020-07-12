Ace seems destined to leave Real Madrid this summer after Zinedine Zidane admission

James Rodriguez has never been the perfect fit for the Real Madrid midfield, so hopefully he will get the chance to move somewhere else this summer.

That now appears almost inevitable after a report from AS has hinted that he’s set to leave the club.

They quote Zinedine Zidane in saying that the Colombian may never play for the club again, which is a clear indication that they are planning to sell him this summer.

He’s at his best playing in the number 10 role where he can get on the ball and cause chaos in the final third, but that just hasn’t happened in Spain.

In Real’s system he will either be forced out wide where he’s likely to go missing, or he’s forced into a deeper role which doesn’t suit him either.

Unfortunately there’s no indication where he could end up at this point, but this could also be an effort from the club to show that James will be available this summer.

He’s only 29 so he should still have a few prime years left, and it would be great to see him become a central part of a team somewhere else.