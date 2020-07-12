Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided he wants to keep Dani Ceballos on a permanent transfer once his loan from Real Madrid this season comes to an end.

Along with the permanent signing of Ceballos, Arteta is also said to be eager to make Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey a priority for the upcoming transfer window, according to the Times.

Ceballos got off to a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium but has improved under Arteta, becoming more of a regular starter in recent times.

The Spain international certainly looks a good fit for Arteta’s style of football, and the Times suggest him playing more often lately is a signal from the manager that he wants a permanent deal done for him.

If Arsenal could pair Ceballos with Partey next season it would surely be a fine move, with the Ghana international showing his class in his time with Atletico.

The Gunners urgently need a top signing like that in the middle of the park after a disappointing season, with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira all having their struggles at various points.