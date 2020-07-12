Barcelona star Arturo Vidal boasts best shot conversion rate in La Liga this season

According to OptaJose, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal now boasts the best shot conversation rate in La Liga, after the Chilean star’s game-winning effort against Real Valladolid this weekend.

The 33-year-old now holds a shot conversion percentage of 34.8%, the best in Spain’s top-flight from any player with at least 20 shots attempted.

Vidal has only started 15 of his 31 league appearances this season, the attack-minded central midfielder has still managed to contribute eight goals and two assists in these outings though.

The Chilean ace had endured a limited role for most of the season but has reestablished himself as a key player since La Liga’s restart, Vidal offers much-needed attacking threat from the middle of the park.

34.8% – Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate in LaLiga this season (20+ shots total). Essential. pic.twitter.com/VZIG3UeADb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Vidal has proved that he’s by no means over the hill with his performances this season, Quique Setien needs to ensure that the veteran starts in midfield to give the side a different attacking dimension.

Vidal’s crucial effort loosely keeps Barcelona in the title race, the Blaugrana will however need in-form rivals Real Madrid to drop points after 8 straight wins since the restart in order to pull off a triumph.