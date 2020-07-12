According to Football Inside via German publication Bild (subscription required), Barcelona would be obligated to paying the remaining €20m in bonuses to Borussia Dortmund if Ousmane Dembele is sold.

Bild report that Barcelona prepared to cut their losses if they can receive around €50m, with the Athletic reporting that Manchester United are eyeing the tricky winger as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

As per BBC Sport, the Blaugrana signed the Frenchman in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth a total of up to £135.5m, with €40m of this all relating to bonuses.

Bild claim that Dortmund have only received half the bonus amount they’d expected, which isn’t surprising considering Dembele’s terrible time at Barcelona – which has been marred by injuries.

The German outfit appear to have written in a massively beneficial clause into this deal though, forcing the La Liga powerhouses to pay the bonuses in full if Dembele is sold before his contract’s up.

The 23-year-old’s injury troubles have continued this season, with the ace limited to just nine appearances across all competitions – with Dembele bagging just one goal contribution in these outings.

Dembele has made just 74 appearances for the Blaugrana in almost three full seasons, but this deal looks even worse now that Barcelona will owe €20m if the wide man is sold.

If Bild’s valuation of €50m is accurate, Barcelona would only be able to recoup a minimal €30m from Dembele’s sale, surely the side can find suitors for other stars to avoid this outcome?

With the Spanish media question Dembele’s professionalism and attitude during his spell in Catalonia, it may be extremely difficult for Barcelona to find a side willing to take the winger off their hands.