“Can see why Man United want him now” – These fans react to Jack Grealish’s comical over reaction as he looks for a penalty

While Gary Neville was quick to praise Bruno Fernandes for being “clever” during his Sky Sports commentary recently when he won a penalty for Man United, it appears that Jack Grealish will need to up his game if he wants to move to Old Trafford.

The Aston Villa star was tipped with a move to Man United again by the Manchester Evening News today, but he might be embarrassed when he sees this back:

It’s very possible that there was contact on his foot, but it’s unlikely it was enough to cause him to go down in such a theatrical manner.

Man United broke the Premier League record for being awarded the most penalties in a season when Fernandes won one against Villa last week, and that could be why these fans are joking about Grealish trying to impress United with his theatrical skills:

