Chelsea given worrying Kai Havertz transfer update following Sheffield United loss

Chelsea may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their transfer pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The latest update on the Blues’ possible move for Havertz is that the Germany international wants out of his current club because of their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea’s surprise 3-0 defeat away to Sheffield United on Saturday now means they’re at risk of being overtaken by Manchester United and Leicester City in the race for a top four spot this season.

And according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk in the tweet below, it could majorly harm their chances of signing Havertz this summer if they can’t offer him Champions League football…

Update @kaihavertz29 & @ChelseaFC: Havertz wants to leave @bayer04fussball already this summer because the club has not qualified for Champions League. Because of that it would be important for @ChelseaFC to qualify for Champions League to convince him — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 12, 2020

CFC fans will hope their side can recover in their final few games, but there have been some worrying signs of late as they’ve conceded a worryingly high number of goals.

Frank Lampard’s men were also recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham, and also looked uncertain at the back despite a 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

It may be that a defender should be more of a priority in the transfer market, though of course a top talent like Havertz could also add plenty to this side next season.