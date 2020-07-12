Chelsea have reportedly already started talks over a potential transfer deal for Lille forward Jonathan Ikone.

The 22-year-old looks an impressive young talent after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and his performances now have him attracting strong interest from Chelsea and Inter Milan, according to Le 10 Sport.

Ikone’s scoring record is perhaps not the best, with just three strikes to his name in Ligue 1 this season, but he has six assists and looks a strong all-rounder in attack, having filled in in a variety of positions.

The France international has played on both flanks, as well as in more of a number ten role, and looks to have big potential as a player who could improve further and flourish with better players around him.

Chelsea have had a strong start to the summer with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and it seems they could already be working on another exciting deals.

Ikone could be another useful option in Frank Lampard’s attack as the Blues were unable to replace Eden Hazard last summer due to being under a transfer ban.

Willian and Pedro are also both coming to the ends of their contracts, so there could be room for a wide-forward like Ikone in Chelsea’s squad next season.