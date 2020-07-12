Chelsea are reportedly preparing to ask Manchester United about a possible transfer deal for young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Blues could do with making a change in that area of the pitch after a difficult season in which they’ve already conceded a whopping 49 goals in the Premier League.

Henderson has shone on loan at Sheffield United and it’s easy to see how he could be just the upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga that Frank Lampard needs.

According to the Daily Express, this looks set to lead Chelsea to enquire to Man Utd about signing Henderson, possibly on a season-long loan.

The talented 23-year-old could be a fine signing for the west London giants, but United surely won’t want to strengthen one of their top four rivals in this way.

The Red Devils themselves have issues in goal, with some concerns over David de Gea’s form this season.

The experienced Spanish shot-stopper has made a number of high-profile and costly errors in games, and it could soon be time for the club to promote Henderson.

Still, if Henderson can’t be guaranteed playing time at Old Trafford it may well be tempting for him to accept an offer to move to Stamford Bridge.