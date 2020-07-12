Friction at Chelsea over summer transfer targets, including Kai Havertz

There is reportedly some friction behind the scenes at Chelsea over the club’s plans for this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues look in need of making some changes ahead of next season, with Saturday’s shocking 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United putting the club’s top four hopes in real jeopardy.

Chelsea have got off to a strong start this summer by already agreeing deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and one imagines they could now focus on defensive additions.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, there seems to be some tension at Stamford Bridge as chief executive Marina Granovskaia would like to see the team strengthen at the back.

The report claims Frank Lampard is also keen on signing the likes of Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell in defence, but that he’s also eager to add the goals and creativity of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

It may be, however, that defenders will take priority with Granovskaia, who signs off all deals at Chelsea.

While Havertz is an exciting talent, it perhaps makes sense that he shouldn’t necessarily be seen as an urgent priority right now after deals for Werner and Ziyech, with the team looking very suspect in their defeat at Sheffield United this weekend.