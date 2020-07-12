Real Madrid have announced their 23-man squad for tomorrow’s La Liga encounter with Granada, the key omissions seem to be Marcelo and James Rodriguez.

Los Blancos have been sensational since Spanish football resumed, winning all eight of their La Liga matches, this has seen Zinedine Zidane’s men take the top spot.

Tomorrow night’s clash with mid-table Granada will see the Spanish powerhouses play their game in hand, giving them the chance to restore their lead at the top back to four points.

It’s not surprising to see James not included in the matchday squad, the attacking midfielder has been out of favour at Madrid for some time now.

Surprisingly, Gareth Bale remains in the 23-man group despite some controversial actions whilst sitting on the sidelines in Real Madrid’s last match against Deportivo Alaves.

The superstar appeared to be asleep whilst sitting in the stands and also couldn’t help but cheekily laugh when he was snubbed after Zidane’s fifth and final sub on the night.

Marcelo’s omission won’t be too key a blow as last summer’s signing Ferland Mendy has now started to make the left-back spot his own.