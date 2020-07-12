Video: David Beckham & England pay special tribute to Captain Tom Moore

England legend David Beckham paid a visit to Sir Captain Tom Moore to pay a special tribute to him for his remarkable charity efforts this year.

The 100-year-old rose to stardom earlier in 2020 by raising close to £40million for the NHS amidst the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK…

Yesterday we welcomed the the first member of our #Lionhearts – with a little help from David Beckham! We’re thrilled to have you leading our squad, @captaintommoore ? pic.twitter.com/f9bprBImYC — England (@England) July 12, 2020

Beckham was clearly honoured to meet Captain Tom, and presented him with an England shirt that honoured him as the captain of the ‘LionHearts’ squad.

This is a truly moving video and it’s great to see the England team show their appreciation to Captain Tom after his truly tremendous service to this country.