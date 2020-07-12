Menu

Video: David Beckham & England pay special tribute to Captain Tom Moore

Manchester United FC
Posted by

England legend David Beckham paid a visit to Sir Captain Tom Moore to pay a special tribute to him for his remarkable charity efforts this year.

The 100-year-old rose to stardom earlier in 2020 by raising close to £40million for the NHS amidst the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK…

Beckham was clearly honoured to meet Captain Tom, and presented him with an England shirt that honoured him as the captain of the ‘LionHearts’ squad.

This is a truly moving video and it’s great to see the England team show their appreciation to Captain Tom after his truly tremendous service to this country.

