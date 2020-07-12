David Beckham’s Inter Miami fail in their attempts to sign Chelsea ace this summer

The whole situation surrounding Inter Miami will be strange for European fans, as they are a brand new team where everything had to be built from scratch.

That included the playing squad, and they struggled to sign players until it got close to the new MLS season.

They’ve looked okay in their first few games but they look like a team who could do with some veteran presence to help guide the team through their first few years.

A star name will also help to attract some fans to the games, but it appears that they’ve failed in their attempts to sign Willian from Chelsea this summer.

It’s still not been confirmed that he will definitely leave Stamford Bridge, but a recent report from The Mirror confirmed that his contract is due to run out this summer, and a new deal hasn’t been agreed.

They claim that he’s looking for a three year deal when Chelsea will only offer him two, so you have to think the MLS side would be able to meet his demands.

The problem could be that the report also states that he wants to stay in London, so a move to Arsenal or Spurs seems more likely at this point.

He’s also been very impressive recently and Chelsea might be tempted to give in, but it would also be understandable if they decided to use his wages to strengthen the defence instead.