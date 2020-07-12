Video: Erling Haaland argues with security after being kicked out of nightclub in Norway

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland seems to be having a fun close-season so far…

Watch the video below that appears to show Haaland arguing with security as he’s kicked out of a nightclub in his native Norway…

Erling Haaland was kicked out of a nightclub in Norway last night. Glad to see him enjoying his off-season. ???? pic.twitter.com/piZB5fvS3e — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 12, 2020

It’s not clear what went on to justify the 19-year-old being escorted out of the club like this, but he’s clearly not at all happy about it!

Haaland recently finished the Bundesliga season with Dortmund and had a great campaign, scoring 16 goals in 18 matches since his January move from Red Bull Salzburg.