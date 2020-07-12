Menu

‘Fire the medical team’ – These Barcelona fans furious after Antoine Griezmann’s sidelined with rare injury

Barcelona have announced that Antoine Griezmann has been sidelined with an injury to the quadriceps on his right leg, the superstar was forced off at half-time in the side’s win against Real Valladolid.

The Catalan outfit confirm that it’s unclear on how serious the forward’s injury is at this stage, but he’s unavailable right now, Goal report that the ace is likely to miss Barcelona’s two remaining games.

Griezmann’s impeccable injury record appears to have come to an end now, the Frenchman was almost never sidelined for Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

This will of course hand a further blow to Barcelona’s chances of getting a foot back into the title race, the Blaugrana could be four points behind Real Madrid once their rivals’ game in hand is played.

The two remaining La Liga fixtures would’ve also given Griezmann the chance to build some confidence and momentum after a difficult debut season that could be taken into Barcelona’s Round of 16 second-leg against Napoli next month.

It’s hard not to agree with some Barcelona fans with their critical statements on the side’s medical team, something must be wrong in that department if key players continue to be riddled by injuries.

