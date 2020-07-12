‘Fire the medical team’ – These Barcelona fans furious after Antoine Griezmann’s sidelined with rare injury

Barcelona have announced that Antoine Griezmann has been sidelined with an injury to the quadriceps on his right leg, the superstar was forced off at half-time in the side’s win against Real Valladolid.

The Catalan outfit confirm that it’s unclear on how serious the forward’s injury is at this stage, but he’s unavailable right now, Goal report that the ace is likely to miss Barcelona’s two remaining games.

Griezmann’s impeccable injury record appears to have come to an end now, the Frenchman was almost never sidelined for Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

?[LATEST NEWS] Tests this morning have shown that Antoine Griezmann has a quadriceps muscle injury in his right leg. He is not available for selection and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.https://t.co/G7caKZS9Io pic.twitter.com/7jxrypVRsj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2020

Here’s how some Barcelona supporters reacted to the news:

Fire the medical team — Tomer (@T0mer_) July 12, 2020

Missed one game through injury all his career. Will miss 2 for barça in the same week. ????

Useless medical team. — The barca guy (@PassAndMove10) July 12, 2020

Worst medical staff on the planet. — BarçaNation (@FCBNation08) July 12, 2020

Rarely got injured at atletico, there’s something clearly wrong with the medical staff. They don’t even know what umtiti’s injury is, really shambolic for such a prestigious club. Treat your players right. @jmbartomeu — Shabrish Nair (@Shabrish_nair_) July 12, 2020

No wonder he missed that chance with his right foot ?? the medical team is TRASH??

Griezmann is the most fit player in history . Over 400+ games with just 1 injury in his career — #LifeIsAPhlex? ?? ?? (@phlexkhid) July 12, 2020

Hahaha Grizi was never injured in Atleti and as soon he comes to Barca ofc he gets injured — Blaugrana (@AnsuAddict) July 12, 2020

Haha this is Grizi injury history and as soon he comes to Barca ofc he gets injured, our medical team is a joke pic.twitter.com/F2HjzbiIPX — Blaugrana (@AnsuAddict) July 12, 2020

This will of course hand a further blow to Barcelona’s chances of getting a foot back into the title race, the Blaugrana could be four points behind Real Madrid once their rivals’ game in hand is played.

The two remaining La Liga fixtures would’ve also given Griezmann the chance to build some confidence and momentum after a difficult debut season that could be taken into Barcelona’s Round of 16 second-leg against Napoli next month.

It’s hard not to agree with some Barcelona fans with their critical statements on the side’s medical team, something must be wrong in that department if key players continue to be riddled by injuries.