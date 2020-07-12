Former manager wants to sign Chelsea star despite speculation over his own future

It’s very rare that a manager will stay at one club for too long, but sometimes it’s painfully obvious that certain styles just aren’t suited to long term appointments.

Antonio Conte is well known for being an aggressive and passionate manager – it get’s him immediate results – but he also seems to wear out his welcome pretty quickly.

It’s starting to look like his future is in doubt, with SempreInter quoting Italian outlet Corriere della Sera in saying the Inter owners were not happy with some of his recent comments, and he could be on his way this summer.

A more recent report from Gazzetta does seem to dismiss that idea for now, as they claim that Conte is planning yet another revolution at Inter and it sounds like he could be busy in the transfer market.

His main wish seems to be N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, who worked under the Italian during his time in London.

It sounds like Kante could be expendable this summer and he is 29 years old, so this is probably their last chance to cash in and get a sizeable fee for him.

It would be a shame to see him go as his energy and playing style is a joy to watch, but it’s also possible that he’s not a good fit for Chelsea under Frank Lampard.

It’s unlikely anything would be agreed before the end of the season, but he would be an impressive signing as they look to topple Juventus.