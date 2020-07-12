Tottenham star Harry Kane is reportedly considering his future after the club’s recent struggles.

The England international has been a star performer for Spurs for many years now, but there can be no getting away from the fact that the team have looked a lot worse under Jose Mourinho, with Kane seeming to suffer as a result of the Portuguese tactician’s style of play.

According to the Sun, Kane is now sick of the lack of progress being made at Tottenham and it’s suggested that a defeat to Arsenal in this weekend’s North London Derby could have major repercussions in terms of a transfer.

After a superb record of 183 goals in 283 games for Spurs, Kane has shown he could surely shine at the very highest level, and many top clubs would surely be in for him if he were to leave.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked as a top target for Manchester United by the Daily Star, but it remains to be seen if he’s still a priority for them.

As noted by the Sun, however, Kane barely touched the ball in Tottenham’s recent 0-0 draw with Bournemouth, having to wait until the 78th minute to get a touch in the opposition penalty area.

One imagines Kane would have much better service in a more attack-minded team like Man Utd, while he’d surely also relish the kind of service he’d get at clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

It would be a huge blow for Tottenham to lose such a top player, but with the club now all the way down in 10th in the table, they surely wouldn’t be too surprised if he did seek to move on at the end of this season.

It would surely be hugely satisfying for Spurs’ north London neighbours Arsenal if they could have a key part to play in bringing about Kane’s departure.