Chelsea are reportedly preparing an opening transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Blues are said to be set to launch an offer worth an initial £62million, with add-ons included to meet his likely full asking price of around £90m.

See below as transfer journalist Nicolo Schira also claims Chelsea could sell as many as three first-team players – Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, and Tiemoue Bakayoko – to help fund the deal…

Chelsea fans will be excited by this big update as it seems they’re set to firm up their interest in getting the Havertz transfer over the line.

Earlier today, reports suggested the west London giants may be at odds over how to prioritise their transfer targets this summer.

Some at Chelsea are thought to be eager for a defender to be brought in next after earlier deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Still, it looks like CFC remain intent on going after another top attacker in Havertz as well.