Borussia Dortmund open to compromise regarding Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly open to a compromise regarding the potential Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are long-time admirers of Sancho and Dortmund have indicated they’d be willing to sell for the right price, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, also citing German outlet WAZ.

WAZ quote Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc as insisting the club would want Sancho’s asking price met “100 per cent”, but additional information from the MEN indicate they think there could be room for compromise.

The report also adds, however, that United may struggle to land the England international if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

From that point of view, it’s been a good weekend for Man Utd so far as Chelsea’s defeat to Sheffield United yesterday means they can overtake the Blues if they win their game in hand against Southampton on Monday night.

United fans will hope their club can take full advantage and break into the Champions League places, which would no doubt help them in the transfer market.

If they can lure in a signing like Sancho for next season, it could be crucial for their development as they look to get back to becoming a force once again.