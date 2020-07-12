Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken out about his future amid the recent Liverpool transfer rumours that claimed he’d been targeted by the Reds.

The Senegal international has shone during his time in Serie A, showing himself to be one of the finest central defenders in Europe and like a player who could easily shine for one of the very biggest clubs.

Koulibaly was linked with a potential £90million move to Anfield by the print edition of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mail, but it now seems the player himself is increasingly open to staying where he is.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Koulibaly said: “In football, you never know what happens. I never spoke to the club that I wanted to leave. If we have to find a solution, we will find it, but I have never talked about the market.

“I also read in the newspapers of my future. But I only want to think about playing, I am 100% of Napoli and it bothers me to be approached, every day, to this or that European club.

“We will see what the President will decide, if he proposes to me to extend the contract, which, therefore, would allow me to end my career here.

“At the moment, I still have a three-year contract: there are many, and I am not thinking of anything else but Napoli.

“I wouldn’t say no [to end my career in Napoli]. But I don’t want to deceive anyone. We know how things are in football. Maybe you say you stay for life and then you are sold.

“So I tell the fans that I will give 200-300 percent until I wear this shirt. I have a special relationship with the people of Naples, a pure feeling.”

Liverpool fans may be disappointed by this news as they could perhaps do with adding one more top quality centre-back to their squad ahead of next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran away with the Premier League title this term, but have on occasion looked a little light of options alongside Virgil van Dijk due to the poor injury records of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

LFC surely don’t want to be going into another season with Dejan Lovren playing too regularly, but it seems Koulibaly is content