Jamie Carragher suggests three signings Jurgen Klopp should target for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered some advice to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp over possible transfer targets for this summer.

The Merseyside giants have just won the Premier League title in some style, so it’s not immediately obvious which areas of their squad could be improved upon.

Carragher, however, seems to be suggesting that the club could do with as many as three new additions ahead of next season.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the pundit said he’d like to see more cover for the Liverpool front three, as well as backup for Andrew Robertson in the left-back position.

He then added that if Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana are leaving, then an attacking midfielder of that type could be useful too.

“I would still like them if they possibly could to add an attacking talent to the front three,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“And maybe add some sort of back up for Andy Robertson. They are well stocked in midfield and centre-back, I think Neco Williams will be great cover for Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and I just think an extra attacker and possibly looking at Lallana and Shaqiri moving on, so maybe just an extra couple of bodies in there.

“But I am confident Liverpool can do again what they have done this season.”

Liverpool have made some smart signings in recent times, and won the title this year despite only really investing in youth last summer as Klopp clearly felt his squad was already strong enough.

It could be risky resting on his laurels again this year, however, as Chelsea have already shown real ambition by signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and you can expect the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United to be busy in an attempt to close the gap.