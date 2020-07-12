Liverpool star will face no punishment despite foul mouth rant at the match officials vs Burnley

In some ways it’s admirable that the Liverpool players are still getting worked up about not winning a game at this point in the season.

They league is won and they don’t have anything else to play for, but they could only draw with Burnley yesterday and it didn’t go down well.

The Mirror have reported on the fate of Andy Robertson after he was caught on camera shouting and swearing at the match officials after the game:

It’s suggested that he was angry about a penalty decision late on in the game, and Jurgen Klopp eventually had to intervene and take him away.

The report confirms that Robertson won’t face any action from the FA for the incident, because the ref didn’t include anything in his post-match report.

It’s suggested that he could have faced a ban or a fine if it was reported, but this means the FA won’t touch it and it appears the matter is closed.