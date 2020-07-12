Luka Jovic Chelsea transfer talks held amid doubts over duo’s future

Luka Jovic Chelsea transfer rumours are back in full force as reports in Spain report on talks over bringing the Real Madrid striker to Stamford Bridge.

The Serbia international has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu and it looks like he could already be on his way out of the club as several teams show an interest.

Chelsea seem to be leading the chase for Jovic’s signature, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and AC Milan among the sides linked with him.

The Blues have already signed Timo Werner this summer, but it could be that Frank Lampard is set to make further changes to his attack.

Olivier Giroud has been linked with Inter Milan and Michy Batshuayi also seems likely to leave the west London club after his lack of impact.

That would leave Chelsea with a decent trio of Werner, Jovic and Tammy Abraham to choose from up front, though it may be that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man will choose to move somewhere where he might play more often.

Arsenal, Leicester or Milan may be better able to guarantee Jovic playing time, though any team would be taking a bit of a gamble on the 22-year-old at this point.

Jovic shone in his time in the Bundesliga but his struggles in La Liga may well suggest he was something of a one-season wonder.