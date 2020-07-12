Man United’s back-up plan for Jadon Sancho falls through as ace has no interest in transfer

Whenever you hear about a team having a “back-up plan” in a transfer rumour it’s usually just a tactic to show a team they won’t be held to ransom.

There might be more to this one, as reports have emerged which suggest the player doesn’t have any interest in the move.

It’s well known that Man United have been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho this summer, but a report from Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele was being eyed as an alternative.

It’s suggested that United started to see him as an alternative to Sancho after a struggle in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, but it doesn’t sound like the Barca man is going anywhere.

The report claims that he’s not convinced by the offer from United, while he’s also desperate to prove his worth in Spain after a succession of injuries.

The link with Dembele is an interesting one because he’s not the same as Sancho – Dembele prefers using his left foot and he’s more about pace while Sancho is more creative and right footed.

That suggests United are more interested in signing any exciting forward this summer rather than having a specific type of player in mind, so it will be interesting to see who they end up with.