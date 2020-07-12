Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly been particularly impressed by two of the club’s young players recently.

A source is quoted by the Daily Mirror as revealing that Ferguson has enjoyed the football being played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his former player.

The Norwegian tactician has certainly done fine work at Old Trafford, and is respecting the traditions set by Ferguson during his time as manager by playing exciting attacking football with a group of hungry young players.

The Daily Mirror claim Ferguson has been particularly impressed by the performances of young duo Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay, who have become important players in the first-team since coming through the club’s academy.

“He’s (Ferguson) been delighted the way Solskjaer is managing the team and I believe they have spoken a couple of times in the last few weeks,” the source told the Mirror.

“He’s especially heartened by the emergence of the younger players like Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood.

“He managed United for an awful long time during good times and bad so he knows it’s not an easy job, particularly when things aren’t going well.

“That’s why he’s pleased at Solskjaer’s progress. He knows Ole is showing the grit and determination needed but also the bravery to make hard decisions.”

McTominay is the more experienced of the two, but has improved a great deal in recent times as he’s seemed to respond well to the changes made by Solskjaer.

Greenwood, meanwhile, is enjoying an outstanding breakthrough season, with the 18-year-old showing himself to be perhaps the most exciting young player in the country.

It’s certainly easy to imagine the pair would have done well under Ferguson at Man Utd.