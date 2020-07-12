Newly appointed La Liga boss hopes previous relationship can help him land Real Madrid ace on loan

Sometimes you just knew a certain move probably wouldn’t work out for a player, and that’s proven to be the case with Brahim Diaz at Real Madrid.

He was struggling to get any playing time with Man City yet he made an even bigger leap to the Bernabeu, so it’s not a surprise that he’s struggled to get onto the pitch.

The ideal situation would see him move to a team with a manager who trusts him, and it sounds like Manuel Pellegrini’s appointment at Real Betis could give him that opportunity.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that the Chilean has a great relationship with Diaz due to their past with Malaga and Man City, so he could be the man to get him going again.

It’s suggested that it would only be a loan move at this point, but they say that Pellegrini has requested that Betis try to sign him.

He’s still only 20 so there’s plenty of time for him to develop as a player, but he’s only got 19 career league appearances to his name so that needs to change.

If he goes on loan and plays well then it should set him up for a permanent move or a return to Madrid better equipped to challenge for a place in the team, so it could be a win-win situation.