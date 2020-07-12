It’s expected that clubs will hold out for a transfer fee if a player is under contract, but sometimes it might be best to just let them go.

Dejan Lovren has often been criticised for being a weak spot in the Liverpool defence, although he’s been dependable this year when called up.

He’s 31 so this is probably his last time to get a big move, and an exclusive from Russian outlet Championat has indicated he’s close to joining Zenit St Petersburg.

They confirm that he’s close to agreeing a transfer to the Russian giants and he will be seen as a free agent, even though his Liverpool contract still has a year to run.

That suggests Liverpool don’t see him as being a key member of the first team going forward, and perhaps his wages can be used to improve other areas of the squad.

They go on to say that he’s expected to break his contract with Liverpool to make the move, although nothing has been made official at this point.