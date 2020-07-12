‘Shocking’ and ‘stale midfield’ – These Spurs fans slam Mourinho’s lineup for derby vs Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has made three changes to the Tottenham side that were held to a drew against relegation candidates Bournemouth ahead of today’s north London derby clash with rivals Arsenal.

There’s just one change in defence with Davinson Sanchez coming in at centre-back for Jan Vertonghen, Spurs’ midfield is unchanged.

Spurs have made two changes in attack with Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura back in the starting lineup in place of Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela.

Harry Kane leads the line and will be hoping to come out of a difficult run of form by extending his impressive goalscoring record against the Gunners.

Here’s how Spurs will line up for the mammoth clash:

Take a look at some fans’ reaction to Mourinho’s team selection:

It’s a shocking starting 11. I do not understand these team selections — Matt Bamber (@matt_bamber) July 12, 2020

Loads of sideways passes can’t wait — Charley Deegan (@charleydeegan) July 12, 2020

I can’t deal with that stale midfield again — Riv?? (@thfcriver) July 12, 2020

Imagine not playing Ndombele when he was the best player on the pitch last game? — Lewis (@Lewis23993808) July 12, 2020

Lucas starts ? — Mac ? (@Macaully_Moffat) July 12, 2020

Lucas is super sub, shouldn’t start ahead of bergjwin — Rob White (@RobWhite_UK) July 12, 2020

WHERE IS NDOMBELE — Luke (@PLAY_NDOMBELE) July 12, 2020

No Bergwijn

No Ndombele

But he starts Winks & Lucas ?

Only good news is Tanganga is back — Adan ??????????? (@OsmondAdan) July 12, 2020

Spurs sit 10th in the Premier League table – one point off rivals Arsenal in 8th, a victory for Mourinho could give the side an outside chance of securing Europa League qualification this season.

Whilst the outcome of today’s clash won’t have as major implications as we’ve previously come to expect, this is Mourinho’s and Mikel Arteta’s first north London derby.

The victor can take some much-needed momentum and confidence into next season by grabbing the bragging rights.