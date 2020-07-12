Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly a target for wealthy Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown.

The former Liverpool captain was one of the finest midfielders of his generation during his playing days, and the footballing world will no doubt be eager to see how he gets on in management.

So far, Gerrard has done a decent job at Rangers, and the Scottish giants would surely be disappointed to lose him in the near future.

Still, according to the Daily Express, Gerrard is one of the names on Bristol City’s list of managerial targets, alongside the likes of Chris Hughton, Lee Bowyer and Ryan Lowe.

Bristol will be chasing promotion next season after coming close to a playoff place this term, only for some dire end-of-season form looking set to cost them.

This saw previous manager Lee Johnson sacked recently, and it will be intriguing to see if Gerrard is the next to come in.

Liverpool fans will surely be particularly keen to see their former hero’s next move as they’ll no doubt be desperate for him to one day succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.