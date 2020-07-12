“Stupid decision” and “Shambolic”: These fans are upset as Mikel Arteta drops a key player vs Spurs

It’s possible that 5th place could still secure Champions League football next season, but Arsenal and Spurs will both know they need a win today to have any chance of that.

Both teams have had seasons to forget and while both have changed their manager during the season, neither Mikel Arteta or Jose Mourinho have drastically turned things round.

At least there are some signs of recovery at Arsenal under the Spaniard, and a convincing win for Arsenal today would show they are well ahead of their biggest rivals at the moment.

You fully expect Jose Mourinho to play for a 1-0 today even though Spurs are at home, so Arsenal will need to be clinical in front of goal.

With that in mind, here’s a look at their line-up for the game:

? Our north London derby team news… ?? Pepe returns to the side

?? Auba also starts

?? Laca completes the front line #?? #TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 12, 2020

There’s been a lot of hype about Bukayo Saka lately and there were a lot of relieved fans when he agreed his new contract, but he’s a surprise omission from the starting XI.

He is fit enough for the bench, but these fans are upset that he’s not starting:

All arsenal have gotta do is get wide I feel shocked saka ain’t playing tho — JD (@JD_1882) July 12, 2020

Saka should play ahead of Lacazette. Bergwijn should start because he has a knack of scoring big goals. — Sati Clare (@Sati_Clare) July 12, 2020

Stupid decision to bench Saka, and defence looks shambolic, other than that it’s alright — ? (@LOFCKai) July 12, 2020

No Saka is making me nervous. Hope Pepe can have a performance like he did against United. — Meiks87 (@meiks87) July 12, 2020

saka on the bench? — ice (@__dimeji) July 12, 2020

Saka's played a lot I guess, but very surprised to see him dropped for such a big game, he deserves to play #TOTARS #NLD — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) July 12, 2020

It’s true that Saka may need a rest and he’s still young, but you would expect him to play in this game and be rested for a less important fixture.