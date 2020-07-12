‘Talking tactics’ – These Arsenal fans raise ‘fixed’ claims after Kane’s pre-match chat with referee Michael Oliver

Some Arsenal fans raged after spotting Spurs superstar Harry Kane engaging in a ‘dodgy’ pre-match chat with referee Michael Oliver before their 2-1 loss to their rivals.

Some of the Arsenal faithful questioned what the England captain was talking to the referee about, the fact that Kane had his back to the cameras and Oliver covered his mouth didn’t do any favours in the prevention of rumours spreading.

Despite fears from some Arsenal supporters, there were no controversial decisions during the match, and there was certainly no sign of Oliver helping out Kane in any way.

Il give you a pen in the 26th min today pic.twitter.com/PYywdCZR7s — Vj Sidhu (@VjSidhu1) July 12, 2020

Here’s what some Arsenal fans made of the pre-match conversation:

Kane already talking tactics with Oliver ??? — Shaheen (@topgooner100) July 12, 2020

Oliver and Kane having a long conversation before kick off. Tell me it’s not fixed. — EG. (@EliteGunner) July 12, 2020

Kane having a team talk with Mike Oliver — Bride’s Man 2020 (@skinnyskinnytm) July 12, 2020

kane and Oliver looked v friendly there — Kez (@KezAFC) July 12, 2020

Is Kane allowed to chat with the ref like that? — Ban Dog (@WillG58___) July 12, 2020

Don’t like the way Kane and Mike Oliver were chattering away at the start there… Will be interesting to see what happens today ? — S?obhan (@shevvvvvv) July 12, 2020

What’s the ref saying to Kane. This is dodgy — Saka’s cousin (@PhilAppz) July 12, 2020

Whilst fears were understandable, the events that followed in the match point to this just being an innocent chat between the pair, with no hints of foul play at all.

Kane and Oliver would certainly be wise to engage in any further chats in a less suspicious manner though.

Ultimately, Arsenal only have themselves to blame for defeat to Jose Mourinho’s side, the Gunners were punished by their local rivals for their defensive errors.