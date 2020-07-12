Video: Adam Traore’s shocking open-goal miss for Wolves amid Barcelona return links

Adama Traore might be the most exciting player to watch in the Premier League, partly because you never know what you’re going to get.

He’s got the ability to take on an entire team before sticking the ball in the back of the net, but he’s also capable of some outrageous misses like this one today:

Pictures from beIN Sport

He’s added consistency to his game this season and you could even argue that the thought of facing him can wear a defender down before they even have to defend against him.

Barcelona have struggled to replace Dani Alves in recent years and the thought of Traore rampaging down the wing from that wing back spot is an exciting one.

Defenders would have to choose between following Messi inside or dealing with Traore’s dribbling ability, and it could create all kinds of problems.

A report from Talksport recently indicated that Barcelona were looking into bringing him back, and it would be exciting to see how it worked out.