Video: Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez shows his quality with a full-stretch fingertip save to deny Spurs

For a lot of this season it did look like Bernd Leno was one of the only Arsenal players who could be relied upon, so there was a lot of concern when he went down with a nasty injury.

Emi Martinez has barely been given a chance in the team so he was an unknown quantity, but he’s actually been very impressive in the past few games.

He made an important early save today to deny Harry Kane, but this was much better as he had to be at full stretch to divert this effort onto the bar:

Pictures from En Vivo