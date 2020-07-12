Video: England’s No.1 Jordan Pickford tries to laugh off horrific error for Everton

It’s often said that there aren’t any pictures on the score sheet, so Jordan Pickford will get away with this one in the long run.

The current England number 1 has been shaky for a while now, and he almost gifted Wolves a goal today with a horrific piece of goalkeeping:

Pictures from Sky Sports

2-0 down, his tiny arms let’s the ball go through his legs, just about recovers it on the line, this is Pickford’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/a8mY6J1Zlu — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) July 12, 2020

Pickford can rightfully point to the fact that the ball didn’t go in, but it’s mistakes and a lack of concentration that could eventually cost him his spot for club and country.

He’s not playing well enough to justify this kind of hubris and the margins are so tight at international level, so one error and England’s EURO 2021 could be over if he’s still the number 1.

Guys like Dean Henderson and Nick Pope have been playing very well this season, so Gareth Southgate will face a huge decision at some point soon.