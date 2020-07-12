Video: Heung-Min Son bags instant equaliser for Spurs after comical Kolasinac and Luiz play for Arsenal

Almost immediately after Alexandre Lacazette’s sensational opener for Arsenal, Heung-Min Son drew Spurs level after some trademark comical defensive play from the Gunners.

In the 18th minute of the north London derby, Sead Kolasinac stitched up David Luiz by playing a terrible pass backwards.

Luiz was slow to turn and ultimately lost a foot race with Son, the hard-working forward shrugged of the centre-back before skipping into the box and chipping Emiliano Martinez with a perfect lob.

Take a look at how Jose Mourinho’s side levelled the scores below:

"It's sloppy and it's a gift!" ? Heung-Min Son capitalises on some poor Arsenal defending to level for Spurs! A fast start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ? ? Follow #TOTARS here: https://t.co/rpVW9sO0Yn

? Download the @SkySports app!

? Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/iYila12s9b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

This is the South Korean star’s first Premier League goal against the Gunners, he certainly made sure it came at a crucial moment.