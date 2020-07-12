Video: Lacazette pounces on Aurier error with a glorious strike from distance for Arsenal vs Spurs

Jose Mourinho has many problems with this Spurs team, but the defensive issues must be driving him mad.

He’s known for being a manager who likes to control everything and his teams grind out tight wins, but that’s impossible if your team keeps giving away cheap goals.

Serge Aurier is caught out after taking an awful touch here, but all credit has to go to Lacazette for a thunderous effort that gives Lloris no chance:

Pictures from En Vivo