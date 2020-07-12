Video: Liverpool target Ruben Neves wins ball before brilliant assist for Wolves vs Everton

In the 73rd minute of Wolves’ Premier League clash against Everton, Ruben Neves comfortably thwarted skilful Samba star Bernard’s attempt at a roulette to win the ball back for the Midlands outfit.

The 23-year-old carried the ball forward confidently before looking up and launching a pinpoint long-range pass cross-field and into Diogo Jota’s path.

Jota made no mistake as he expertly controlled the ball before firing it into the near post corner from a tight angle.

According to the Sun, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Neves and wants the £50m-rated maestro to freshen up Liverpool’s midfield ranks.

Take a look at Wolves’ third of the game below:

Rúben Neves’ game summed up in a mere 20 second clip. He wins the ball back tenaciously, lifts his head up, and splits the entire Everton team wide open with a sumptuous pass, finished spectacularly by his compatriot Diogo Jota. pic.twitter.com/c9caz9c6KF — Marino Peixoto (@marinovpeixoto) July 12, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Wilfried Zaha shares the vile racist abuse he’s received on Twitter Jamie Carragher suggests three signings Jurgen Klopp should target for Liverpool this summer Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lined up for job with Championship club

A fine performance against Liverpool’s local rivals is as good an acid test as Neves can get.