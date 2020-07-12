Menu

Video: Man United target Chiesa shows craft and invention to assist a last-gasp equaliser for Fiorentina

It’s natural that all eyes will be on a player once they are linked with a big move, and there’s a lot to like from a Man United point of view here.

Talksport reported that United were close to agreeing a deal to sign Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina, and he showed his class to conjure up this pass for a last minute equaliser tonight:

Pictures from Serie A

So often in this position you simply expect the player to lump it back into the box or have a shot, but he finds the perfect through ball for Cutrone to equalise in the 96th minute.

It sums up his class and shows what he could bring to Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on if he does move.

