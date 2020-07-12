Video: Paul Pogba’s flawless long-range passing in Man United’s win against Aston Villa

Paul Pogba turned in a fine performance for Manchester United in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa, the superstar’s brilliant long-range passing ability has now been highlighted in a clip.

A clip shows that Pogba produced five pinpoint long-range passes in his side’s win against the Villains, the maestro showcased his superb vision and range on several occasions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are really good at stretching the pitch now, allowing them to make the most of their fierce ability on the counter-attack.

Pogba also got on the scoresheet for the Old Trafford outfit with a lovely long-range finish after a corner.

Take a look at the World Cup winner displaying his range below:

Paul Pogba long range passing against Villa the other day ?? pic.twitter.com/OtcmmgySNg — Ravi Shekhar (@Ravi_Shekhar08) July 12, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer.

Pinpoint range like Pogba’s also helps the Red Devils break down sides that set up in a low defensive block.

Pogba has really kicked on since returning from injury troubles once the Premier League restarted, the Frenchman seems to be performing much better now that he’s got Bruno Fernandes alongside him.