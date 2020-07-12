Leicester City looked certain to finish in the top three before the Covid-19 shutdown, but the wheels have started to come off at an alarming rate.

Brendan Rodgers has always been found out after his first year or two in a job, and it appears it’s happened again away to Bournemouth.

They suffered the devastating blow of Bournemouth going 2-1 up alongside getting a player sent off in the aftermath:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There’s always been something comical about defenders trying to waste a grand total of five extra seconds by preventing a player from getting the ball out of the net, but Soyuncu just appears to lose his temper as he grapples and kicks the Bournemouth player in the back of the net.