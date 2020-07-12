Video: Toby Alderweireld exploits Tierney mismatch to score header for Spurs vs Arsenal

In the 80th minute of today’s north London derby, Spurs took the lead by punishing their local rivals Arsenal for their dismal defending of a corner.

A snapshot chance for Harry Kane led to Jose Mourinho’s side being awarded a corner, Heung-Min Son whipped a corner into the box that was steered in by a powerful header from Toby Alderweireld.

Mikel Arteta’s side seem to have went with a zonal marking scheme – which they paid for – full-back Kieran Tierney was marking Alderweireld and realistically had no chance of winning this duel.

Centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz didn’t back up their teammate to challenge one of Spurs’ prime aerial threats, the duo were positioned in the completely wrong areas.

Take a look at the Belgian’s bullet header below:

"Right on the money" ? Toby Alderweireld's powerful header has given Tottenham a late lead in the North London Derby! ? Follow #TOTARS here: https://t.co/rpVW9sO0Yn

? Download the @SkySports app!

? Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/czB09LVzwA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Deal Agreed: Barcelona agree to take up their option to sign striker this summer Newly appointed La Liga boss hopes previous relationship can help him land Real Madrid ace on loan “A red waiting to happen” – These Spurs fans plead for defender to be subbed after awful showing vs Arsenal

Arsenal only have themselves to blame after conceding this. It looks like it will cost the Gunners bragging rights in north London.