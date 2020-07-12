Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s furious expletive-filled rant towards refs after Liverpool’s draw vs Burnley

According to Empire of the Kop via BT Sport’s pitch-side microphones, Trent Alexander-Arnold can be heard absolutely raging at the match officials after the Reds’ draw against Burnley yesterday.

Alexander-Arnold seemed to be unhappy that Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t awarded a penalty for this challenge on full-back partner Andy Robertson in the 84th minute.

The furious right-back can be heard saying “How the f***’s that not a foul” before screaming: “If it’s not a penalty, it’s a foul you can hear it. The contact’s echoed down the f***ing stadium.”

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after a particularly magnificent performance from Burnley stopper Nick Pope.

Take a look at the England international raging below:

Trent also fuming at full time pic.twitter.com/E5QshHiuz6 — Steve Surprise ? (@surprisingmany) July 12, 2020

Trent too ? Already wrapped up the title and THIS is the level of passion our players are still showing. What a team. Mentality Monsters™?pic.twitter.com/JoSdIiTkOa — Watch LFC at ? (@Watch_LFC) July 11, 2020

Trent’s pal Robertson was also livid with the referees at full-time, were the Anfield outfit robbed of a game-winning spot kick yesterday?