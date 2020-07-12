Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s furious expletive-filled rant towards refs after Liverpool’s draw vs Burnley

According to Empire of the Kop via BT Sport’s pitch-side microphones, Trent Alexander-Arnold can be heard absolutely raging at the match officials after the Reds’ draw against Burnley yesterday.
Alexander-Arnold seemed to be unhappy that Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t awarded a penalty for this challenge on full-back partner Andy Robertson in the 84th minute.
The furious right-back can be heard saying “How the f***’s that not a foul” before screaming: “If it’s not a penalty, it’s a foul you can hear it. The contact’s echoed down the f***ing stadium.”
Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after a particularly magnificent performance from Burnley stopper Nick Pope.
Take a look at the England international raging below:
Already wrapped up the title and THIS is the level of passion our players are still showing.
Pictures from BT Sport.
Trent’s pal Robertson was also livid with the referees at full-time, were the Anfield outfit robbed of a game-winning spot kick yesterday?