Video: Trezeguet keeps Aston Villa’s survival hopes alive with opener vs Crystal Palace

During the final minute of first-half stoppage time, Aston Villa went into the lead against Crystal Palace thanks to David Trezeguet.
Conor Hourihane whipped a dangerous free-kick into the box from deep on the left-flank, Palace ace Joel Ward’s headed clearance looped over to the far post.
Trezeguet was left completely free and open to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy volley, handing Villa a massive boost in their hopes of avoiding relegation.
Take a look at the Egyptian attacker’s key strike for the Villains:
Trezeguet gives Aston Villa the lead against Palace. #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/zbM2N1TDV4
— Saquon. (@IAmSaquon) July 12, 2020
Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer and RMC Sport.
If Dean Smith’s side are to come away with three points this afternoon, the Midlands outfit would be four points from levelling Watford and West Ham with three top-flight games remaining.