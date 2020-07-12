Wilfried Zaha shares the vile racist abuse he’s received on Twitter

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has shared some of the truly horrific racist abuse he’s received on Twitter.

See below as the Ivory Coast international reveals the kind of messages he woke up to this morning, which includes racist and threatening language…

Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020

It also contains references to the KKK and is precisely the kind of thing Twitter and other social networks need to be putting so much more effort into stamping out.

Solidarity with Zaha and all others who are subjected to this vile and cruel abuse.